Driving school, province educate Islanders on electric vehicles

The Prince Edward Island government is looking to get more people to drive electric vehicles by offering test drives across the province.

In partnership with the province's Net Zero Office, staff at Safe Drivers P.E.I. gave people in Charlottetown Saturday the opportunity to get behind the wheel of an EV.

"That was so amazing," Beatrice Abbey said after driving an electric vehicle for the first time.

"We are all trying to save the planet so it's good to go electric. So, I may as well do that to just help protect and save the planet."

It's the reaction Safe Drivers P.E.I., a driving school that operates throughout the Island, was looking for.

Eric Brookins, the school's general manager, said the initiative is part of the federal and provincial plans to reach net zero emissions.

In the fall of 2021, the province announced its goal to reach "net-zero energy" by 2030 and "net-zero greenhouse gas emissions" by 2040.

Another EV test-drive event will be taking place in Summerside on Aug. 25. (Nicola Macleod/CBC)

Saturday's event was the fifth of its kind this summer and saw about 35 people try out an EV.

"The turnout has been really good," said Brookins. "So far, I think everyone's had a really great experience and we've heard nothing but positive feedback."

Those attending are often surprised by how simple the vehicles are to drive, said Brookins. "But [they are] equally as surprised by how much torque and acceleration you get out of these cars."

He said the information sessions are important because some people have misconceptions about going electric.

They worry about how long the battery will last, how far they can drive and potential fire risks, said Brookins.

Learning and getting behind the wheel often quells those concerns, he said.

"When they get out of the driver's seat, they have a very different perspective."

'An absolutely perfect option'

Alkarim Sachedina, who's thought about buying an EV, said, with the benefit of provincial incentives, it could very well be his next vehicle.

"Now it's coming to the time where one of our vehicles is ready to be retired so EV makes an absolutely perfect option," Sachedina said Saturday.

According to the provincial government, P.E.I. offers the most generous EV incentive in Canada: $5,000 to Islanders who purchase one new or used. It also offers $2,500 to those who buy a plug-in hybrid.

More information about the EV Experience Tour is available on the province's website. Another EV test-driving event will be taking place in Summerside on Aug. 25.