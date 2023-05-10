Ob-gyn disciplined for performing 'invasive procedure' despite removed cervix

Summerside obstetrician-gynecologist Dr. Henry Swart has been issued a written reprimand and ordered to pay the College of Physicians and Surgeons of P.E.I. $7,500 after a decision found his actions amounted to "professional misconduct."

The decision — which is published on the college's website — said Swart was investigated after information was provided by another doctor.

The concerns revolved around Swart's decision "to proceed with an invasive procedure [that] could have resulted in patient harm."

According to evidence gathered during in the investigation, Swart "reported examining the patient's cervix and uterus in 2016, yet later claimed to be unaware that the patient's cervix and uterus had been surgically removed in 1974."

The decision said Swart reviewed radiological images, did a physical exam and had notes that suggested the patient's altered anatomy.

Doctor disciplined in the past

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of P.E.I. has issued decisions against Swart in the past. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

The college has issued decisions against Swart in the past.

In 2009 and 2011, it found Swart failed to demonstrate skills or judgment when treating a condition called cervical dysplasia.

He was ordered not to longer manage patients with that condition and undergo some retraining. An audit was done to evaluate his skills and judgment.

Another decision involving Swart was related to the violation of rules on treating oneself and family members. The college found Swart failed "to maintain accepted professional standards."

In 2014, P.E.I.'s Provincial Court of Appeal struck down the college's findings that Swart committed professional misconduct and was unfit to practice. In that case, the judge said the process used to deal with complaints against Island doctors was flawed.

In 2019, he was suspended over performing a procedure without a patient's consent.

The college said Swart is retired and no longer has a medical license on P.E.I. It declined to provide further comment.

CBC News reached out to Swart, but didn't hear back.