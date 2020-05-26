P.E.I. groomers busy shaving down wait-list of canine customers

Island dog groomers expect to have their hands full with appointments for the foreseeable future — and some are now booking into this summer.

"We're booking about June 29, or the first week of July right now," said Charlottetown groomer Diana Greer, owner of Diana's Grooming, which has been operating for more than 30 years.

Greer and other dog groomers on the Island have been closed since mid-March, so their canine clients have gone a couple of months without an appointment.

As part of Phase 2 of the province's ease-back plan, groomers were allowed to reopen on May 22.

Greer said even prior to the announcement of an official date for reopening, she had a five-page list of those wanting appointments as soon as possible.

'Pretty stressful'

Now, she's fielding so many requests for appointments she had to bring her daughter on board to answer the phones while she does the grooming, and she's working 11-hour days to try to catch up after the extended closure.

Greer says she's working long days to catch up on all the clients who need a trim. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC )

"It was pretty stressful, because with the [dogs] and the puppies not getting groomed, it makes a lot of people anxious," said Greer.

"They get a lot of mats, and the knots will hurt them, and their nails get long, so it's just nice that we're getting back in the swing of things, so the dogs can start feeling a little better too."

If hair and nails are left unattended, infections on the skin and in the paws are possible, she said, and many pet owners don't feel comfortable doing the work themselves.

Greer says she's had to bring her daughter in to answer the phones while she does the grooming because there are so many calls from clients looking for appointments. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC )

"Even though I encouraged people to, and offered assistance, at the same time I was nervous of people doing it because the instruments are so sharp," said Charlene Cooke, owner of Riley's Groom and Board in Summerside.

Cooke said that means appointments are taking longer than usual, and costs for appointments will likely increase too — not just to cover the additional time spent, but for new expenses associated with COVID-19.

Equipment upgrades

She said prior to reopening, she ordered high-quality hand sanitizer, as well as industrial strength cleaners. She's also ordered new equipment to make it easier to pay with limited contact.

"I went and got a square because it's contactless," said Cooke. "Before I was dealing with a lot of cash, so now people have the option to tap or swipe."

Charlene Cooke, owner of Riley's Groom and Board, says she's taking extra precautions to keep herself and her customers safe, including enhanced cleaning and contactless payment. (Submitted by Charlene Cooke)

For dog owners, it's a relief to finally be able to bring their pups in for a trim.

"He really needed a haircut," said Linda Pike about her dog BooBoo, whose hair was so long it had almost completely covered his eyes before his bath, haircut and nail trim at Diana's Grooming.

"It's like ourselves. When we get a haircut, we feel better."

