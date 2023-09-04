Does a strong fall tourism season lie ahead? P.E.I. businesses say maybe

Some Charlottetown business operators say the fall tourism season looks promising, assuming staff stay on and the weather co-operates.

Liam Dolan, owner of Peake's Quay Restaurant and Bar, says cruise ships will continue to arrive well into the fall, giving a "big boost" to his business.

But he knows he can't control what arrives from the sky.

"I am very, very, very nervous because the whole weather cycle is changing and there's nothing you can do about it," said Dolan.

He founded and still runs the P.E.I. International Shellfish Festival, which last year was scheduled to happen the weekend after post-tropical storm Fiona smashed into the Island.

Having festivals to attract visitors is key in building and sustaining tourism on P.E.I., says Liam Dolan, owner of Peake's Quay Restaurant and Bar. (Laura Meader/CBC)

"I cross my fingers every day," he said of that uncontrollable factor.

This summer season was quieter than the post-COVID boom year of 2022, but still up from 2019, Dolan said. And while it was easier to hire staff, finding people who can stay for the whole season is still a challenge.

As the fall nears, many of his younger employees leave to go back to university or college — leaving a gap from the beginning of the school year to the end of the fall season, he said.

"It's still tough. We have 130 people on the payroll here," said Dolan. "There's a lot of seats here, so I need a lot of staff."

Loyalty bonus if workers stay

Other businesses have found ways to entice workers to stay on for as long as possible.

Brenna Ing, manager of Coastal Culture, a clothing and souvenir shop on the waterfront, said they've created an incentive program to do just that.

"We do do a loyalty bonus when you sign on," said Ing. "If you stay the whole season, then you do get a bonus on your last paycheque."

She said it's proven an effective way to keep staff: "Most people do stay on."

Changing tourism trends

The fall season has been built up over the last few years with events like the Shellfish Festival and P.E.I. Fall Flavours Culinary Festival, said Corryn Clemence, CEO of the Tourism Industry Association of Prince Edward Island.

"I think we're seeing a lot of our operators adapt," she said. "We're starting to see some promotions or specials and they're partnering with other operators. So I think there is that constant innovation."

When Dolan moved to P.E.I. 28 years ago, the saying was "Roll the sidewalks up after Labour Day weekend," he said.

That's why he started the Shellfish Festival. "I thought: 'This is crazy. We need to have something here.'"

He scheduled it several weeks into September to intentionally extend the shoulder season, Dolan said.

"The first five years of the Shellfish Festival, everyone laughed at me. They said: 'That is the stupidest idea in the world. It's never going to work.'"

It took five or six years but things eventually took off, he said. "Now it's one of the biggest festivals in Eastern Canada."

Clemence said the association is now working on a winter tourism strategy — and looking to keep the sidewalks busy year-round.