Diesel, furnace oil prices jump 6 cents in unscheduled hike
Gas price holds steady
Islanders woke up Wednesday morning to an unscheduled hike in diesel and furnace oil prices.
Both diesel and furnace oil are up six cents per litre as of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to a news release from the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission.
Gas prices are holding steady. With tax, pump prices for regular gas will range from $1.84 to $1.85 cents per litre, according to IRAC.
Diesel will range from $1.94 to $1.95 cents per litre, while the maximum price for furnace oil is $1.49 cents per litre.
Islanders have watched fuel prices rise over the last month after the introduction of a new federal carbon tax and the new Clean Fuel Regulations on July 1.
IRAC conducts a regular, weekly review of fuel prices. The last scheduled review saw a hike in all fuel prices between five and 10 cents per litre.
The next scheduled price review from IRAC is in just two days, Aug. 4.