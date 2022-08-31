Charlottetown residents say detour has made their streets dangerous

Some Charlottetown residents impacted by the detour for the "Vogue Optical roundabout" construction project are worried about vehicles speeding down their streets.

Residents of Carmichael Drive even created their own signs to try to get drivers to slow down.

John and Susan Whitaker said their small street has been extremely busy with traffic since the detour began. They said it's dangerous and they worry about someone getting hurt.

"It's been hectic," said John Whitaker.

Zoka Khouri worries about her children's safety with the increased traffic. (Laura Meader/CBC)

"For a big project like this that's going to go on for months to direct all this traffic down a narrow one block street ... it just didn't make any sense to me," said Susan Whitaker.

The Whitakers said their homemade sign seemed to help.

"It's large, visible, from quite a ways away," said John Whitaker.

Zoka Khouri also lives on the street and has two young children. She said she's worried.

"It's not good," she said. "My children are here playing, the cars here are going faster."

The "Vogue Optical roundabout" construction project is expected to continue into November, Charlottetown Public Works staff say the detours may not be needed for the entire time. (Laura Meader/CBC)

The detour originally directed traffic down Carmichael Drive, but Charlottetown Public Works said the detour route was changed on Wednesday, Aug. 31, and no longer includes that street.

CBC was on site for about an hour on Wednesday and observed vehicles still using the street to cut through.

More police patrols, says Public Works

Scott Adams, manager of Charlottetown Public Works, said complaints are expected with such a major project.

The Whitakers are hoping for city speed limit signs and additional speed bumps.

But Adams said in his experience, extra city "slow down" signs are mostly ignored, and speed bumps wouldn't work well for buses or construction vehicles in the area, so the city is focused on more police enforcement.

Charlottetown Police Services says there are increased patrols in the area and a number of tickets have been issued. (Laura Meader/CBC)

"What we're looking at right now is really the police enforcement aspect, that's really where we really have our best success," said Adams.

"They are continuously monitoring the area," he said.

A spokesperson with Charlottetown Police Services confirmed increased enforcement has been happening in the area, and dozens of drivers have been given tickets, mostly for failing to stop for stop signs.

Adams said drivers should be more cautious and slow down in the area because they are no longer travelling on larger streets they would normally be taking.

Construction is expected to continue until late November, but the detours are not expected to be in place for the entire time.