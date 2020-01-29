It's been an unlikely road for Denique Leblanc, who started his musical training at the College of Piping in Summerside, P.E.I., and ended up on the mainstage at RuPaul's DragCon.

"I really owe it to my College of Piping connections. I was hugely involved at the college from the time I was, I believe, five years old," Leblanc said.

"Doing that Highland Gathering every year, that's pretty much where I learned to do everything."

His experience at one of the few schools in the world devoted year-round to Celtic music and arts eventually landed him an East Coast Music Award (ECMA) for best electronic recording and a spot at RuPaul's DragCon in Los Angeles, New York and, earlier this month, London.

2019 was a big year for LeBlanc. He was invited to perform at DragCon the night before he won his ECMA.

It was a bit of a surprise. He classifies himself as a musician, not a drag performer, though he is known for his unique and arresting presentation, both musically and on stage.

"Certainly in my presentation there's an androgyny there that could definitely be influenced from drag," said Leblanc.

"As RuPaul always says, we're born naked and the rest is drag. I do believe, of course, what I'm doing is some derivative of drag, but if we look traditionally at what drag is, it is people taking on the characteristics of what is deemed as feminine and exaggerating those. That's not what I do onstage."

'Fiddle has this innate ability to impress crowds'

LeBlanc's music combines East Coast fiddle with electronic beats and his own singing.

The mix is a culmination of his personal history: picking up the fiddle at the age of 10, dumping it for electronic music in his teens and then finding he missed his fiddle when he was in his mid-20s.

That mix has proven to be a great way to connect to audiences.

"Fiddle has this innate ability to impress crowds no matter where I am, and that's just the nature of people not having heard that music," he said.

DragCon an overwhelming experience

The invitation to DragCon was a great experience, said Leblanc, if occasionally overwhelming.

The events included panel discussions, vendors selling drag fashions and paraphernalia, and the mainstage, all happening at once.

Denique LeBlanc performs on the mainstage at RuPaul's DragCon in London, U.K. (Denique LeBlanc/Facebook)

"I always tell people who are participating at an event like this to really pace yourself and to take breaks and drink water and eat food," he said.

The DragCons were an opportunity to connect with artists from all over the world and exchange ideas, he said.

Leblanc will be releasing a new single Feb. 18, which focuses on age disparities in relationships and the small town experience of moving to a big city.

