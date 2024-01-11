Island drag queen Denim gives P.E.I. a presence on Canada's Drag Race

Drag queens on Prince Edward Island say they're inspired by Denim, the first person thought to be representing the Island on Canada's Drag Race.

Now living in Montreal, 24-year-old Denim (whose non-drag name is Emerson Sanderson) is the first trans man to appear on the Canadian series, and only the second in the entire franchise. Canada's Drag Race is a spinoff of the American show RuPaul's Drag Race, in which drag queens compete to win money and a crown.

"Taking on that role is really special because we don't have a lot of representation. Even, like, outside of the drag world, there's not a lot of transmasc celebrities or people to look up to," Denim told CBC News in an interview this week. "And just being able to be that representation for people is really amazing."

The final show airs Thursday night at 10 p.m. AT, and is streamable through Crave. Denim made it through to the final four of the fourth season, along with Aurora Matrix, Nearah Nuff and Venus — and never doubted that she would make it there.

On the first episode, Denim wore an outfit designed to depict her Prince Edward Island roots. (Crave and Aleksander Antonijevic)

"I think walking into the competition, if you don't envision yourself at the end, you're not going to get there. So you just have to, like, walk in with that confidence and know that you are deserving of making it all the way and you will make it all the way," she said.

But it wasn't an easy journey, Denim said she's not the best at improv or comedy.

"I was really anxious about going into it. And I think I kind of, like, found my footing throughout the competition," Denim said. "So that's something that I kind of grew into throughout filming."

During her time on the show, Denim said she's received good responses, but some backlash too.

"It's nothing new to me. I've kind of experienced that my whole life and I expected it. And I think it's still really important to be visible for that reason and show up and be that representation so that people can see it on their screens and, you know, like, learn to accept it," said Denim.

In the final show before the Canada's Drag Race finale, when queens had to make over family members, Denim's mom arrived for the challenge and was transformed into Velvet.

The week before that, Denim was on the verge of being out of the competition, so she said having her mom there gave her the motivation to make it to the finale.

Denim won her first maxi challenge and got into the final four with this look and her mom's matching drag makeover. (Crave and Aleksander Antonijevic)

"She's always been my biggest supporter. She understands, like, every struggle I've ever been through. And I talked to her about everything," she said.

Denim said as trans rights are being stripped away in more and more North American political jurisdictions, it was important to show supportive parents on TV.

"I think she voiced that so perfectly on the show. And I'm just, like, so happy that that was captured for the world to see," she said.

Being on the show has opened up more doors for Denim. She is able to travel and show her drag to new audiences. Denim said she never performed while living on P.E.I. because the scene was so small, but that's changed.

"I was really just doing, like, bedroom drag over the years… it's blossomed so much. And the support for the drag community there is, like, beyond," she said.

Local drag scene reacts

Ken Sillars grew up watching RuPaul's Drag Race. After turning 18 and seeing local drag performers, Sillars decided to give it a try and now performs as Molly Pocket.

Molly Pocket performs in P.E.I. and said having Denim make it to Canada's Drag Race is inspiring. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

"The inspiration came from watching them all perform and tell the audience, 'If you want to do this, then you should actually go for it and see how you feel,'" she said.

And she did. Molly Pocket said she's a camp and comedy queen who loves turning a look and interacting with live audiences. Denim making it onto the show and doing so well has meant a lot to her.

"As a trans person — I identify as a trans male out of drag — so to see the first trans male on Canada's Drag Race is extremely inspiring to me," she said. "I think we're all just really proud."

Watch party in Charlottetown

Local drag queens performed with Denim at a watch party and show January 4 in Charlottetown. That night she won her first maxi challenge of the season, with her mother's makeover.

"It was 100 per cent the sweetest thing. There was not a dry eye in the room," she said. "To celebrate that first win on the Island together was very special."

Sean Collins, who performs locally as Miz Majestix, performed that night.

"It was nice to see Denim back home where she's from," she said. "Every time she performs, she brings something new."

P.E.I. drag queen Miz Majestix said having an Islander on Canada's Drag Race shines a light on the local performers. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

Miz Majestix has been performing on the Island for years, often in character as Anne of Green Gables. She said drag performers are a smaller community, but it's growing — and having Denim on the show is shining a light on local drag.

"It means the world. It means P.E.I. is getting that representation of our art," she said.

Miz Majestix, who says she started out looking like Uncle Fester, is now hoping to be the next queen from the Island to get on the show.

And both queens were rooting for Denim to take home the crown.