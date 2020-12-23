Addiction services at Deacon House now offered at Smith Lodge

There is a new shelter for men over 19 with substance addiction in Prince Edward Island.

The provincial government has relocated addiction services offered at Deacon House to Smith Lodge at 35 Weymouth St. in Charlottetown. Smith Lodge was initially used as a shelter for men and women experiencing homelessness.

Back in March, Liberal MLA Gord McNeilly blamed the provincial government for neglecting addiction services on P.E.I., pointing to Deacon House in particular.

"The outside is in complete disrepair. This is not an appropriately maintained facility for vulnerable Islanders," McNeilly said.

A photo showing the wear and tear at the Deacon House brought up at legislature, last March. (Gordon McNeilly)

Premier Dennis King acknowledged the poor condition of the shelter at the time, and said there was no need to close the building.

"I want the individuals who are there to get the service they need. There's good provided there, despite the facility is at the end of its lifespan."

Monday, province officials said Smith Lodge is more suitable for those in need of shelter and other addiction services.

Prince Edward Islanders in need of shelter at Smith Lodge, or other temporary shelters, can contact the shelter referral line at 1-833-220-4722 or dial 2-1-1.

