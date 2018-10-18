David Helwig, former P.E.I. poet laureate, dies

A former poet laureate for Prince Edward Island, David Helwig has died at the age of 80.

The author of more than 30 books of fiction and poetry died at Oct. 16.

Helwig was named the Island's poet laureate in 2008 and stayed in the position for two years. He was named to the Order of Canada in 2009.

Recently, the writer was honoured at an event held in his honour and the launch of the book, David Helwig, Essays On His Works, edited by poet, Ingrid Ruthig.

Helwig is survived by his wife, Judy Gaudet, and daughters Maggie Helwig and Kate Helwig, grandchildren and step-daughters Mary Gaudet, Caitlin Gaudet and Christina Gaudet.

There will be a reception held Oct. 19 from 6 to 9 p.m. in Brudenell, P.E.I.

A funeral service will be held in Toronto at St Stephen-in-the-Fields Church on Nov. 3.

