Excitement, trepidation on P.E.I. as COVID-19 restrictions ease

Businesses, organizations and Islanders reacted with mixed opinions on Tuesday following news that COVID-19 gathering limits will be lifted on P.E.I. but that the mask mandate will remain a little longer.

The news came at a public health briefing as part of Step 3 in the province's Moving On plan.

"We're certainly pleased to hear that those restrictions are being lifted. I think that's what we've really been hoping to work towards all along," said Corryn Clemence, the CEO of the Tourism Industry Association of PEI.

"It seems like it's been a long time since we've waited to hear those words. So it's an exciting day for our industry."

It's been a tough couple of years for tourism operators on Prince Edward Island, she said, but there seems to be a light at the end of the tunnel.

"I think you'll see a lot of happy operators on the Island today."

'Back to some form of normalcy'

The CEO of the Greater Charlottetown Chamber of Commerce agreed.

"I think everybody's happy to see that come and move back to some form of normalcy," said Robert Godfrey.

Robert Godfrey, CEO of the Greater Charlottetown Chamber of Commerce, says the eased restrictions should mean more profit for businesses. (Laura Meader/CBC News)

"It's going to allow restaurants, gyms, retail all those places to go to 100 per cent. One-hundred-per-cent capacity means more people in your place of business, which will probably result in higher profit."

At Alambé café in Charlottetown, the owner's mouth was still covered by a mask but you could see his eyes smiling as he reacted to news that gathering limits have come to an end.

It's "just, you know, wonderful," said Hiap Pham.

"Together with the weather ... with all those [restrictions] stopped. People will go out more, and we're going to have more customers for sure."

'Don't think it's time'

But some people aren't sure now is the time for fewer rules. In the last week, the province has identified an average of 367 COVID-19 cases per day.

"If the cases are still going up, lives are still at risk. I have a mother who works in health care and she sees it all day," said Cameren Laville, a student at UPEI.

"I don't think it's time right now."

Hiap Pham, owner of Alambé café in Charlottetown, says given the state of COVID-19 in the province, he believes his customers will understand the need to continue masking. (Laura Meader/CBC News)

Mask mandates were also anticipated to end, but will remain mandatory in all indoor public spaces until April 28. Still, student Mustafa Alsultam said he would like to see them around longer.

"I don't like masks," he said, pointing to the black one tied around his ears. "But in big groups or big gatherings I think we need to wear it, just because we need to think of other people."

'It's just wonderful'

At Calvary Church in Charlottetown, the pastor said he is looking forward to the day he can once again see everyone's face.

"There are people who've joined the congregation since we've entered this stage; I haven't seen half of their face. So it'll be interesting to meet people full face," said Phil Taylor.

"I think that is something that people are very much looking forward to when they come to church."

'I think that's a wonderful step forward. It's one we've been waiting for for a long time,' says Calvary Church Pastor Phil Taylor. (Sheehan Desjardins/CBC News)

Although they will have to wait a little bit longer, he said he is pleased with today's news ... especially thinking back to a time when just five people could be in the building at once.

"The congregation has been slowly coming back. People are getting comfortable," said Taylor.

"To hear people singing, filling their songs, filling the sanctuary and everybody getting engaged, it's just wonderful, very meaningful."