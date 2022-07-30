COVID-19 outbreak at Queen Elizabeth Hospital; 2 other hospital outbreaks declared over

Queen Elizabeth Hospital declared a COVID-19 outbreak at its provincial rehabilitation unit on Saturday and has stopped new admissions until the outbreak is over.

A news release from Health P.E.I. said patients in the unit are restricted to three designated care partners. Only one designated care partner can be present at a time.

Earlier on Saturday, the authority issued a release that said COVID-19 outbreaks at Hillsborough Hospital and Kings County Memorial Hospital were over.

The emergency department at Kings County Memorial Hospital would operate on reduced hours over the weekend from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. because of staffing issues, the release said.

It said the department would return to its normal 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. hours on Monday.

The release said patients in acute care facilities are permitted three designated care partners and those in hospital awaiting long-term care are permitted six designated care partners with two permitted at a time.