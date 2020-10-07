COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Wednesday, March 10

The P.E.I. government says the province got a $12-million benefit from the pandemic bubble play of CPL pro-soccer last summer, but the Opposition disputes that figure.

Here is why sometimes people test negative for COVID-19, and then later test positive.

Hockey P.E.I. has brought its regular minor league season to an abrupt end.

Islanders are seeing a 'glimmer of hope' that they may be able to participate in the 2022 Special Olympics World Winter Games.

Genetic testing has shown that the clusters of COVID-19 cases in Charlottetown and Summerside were linked, but they were not cases of the more contagious variants of concern, such as B117.

Premier Dennis King told CBC News this week P.E.I. is willing to talk about sharing vaccine with other provinces, but told the legislature Tuesday no provinces have asked. (Legislative Assembly of P.E.I.)

It's been one year since Dr. Heather Morrison gave her first COVID-19 briefing. Here's a look back.

P.E.I. Premier Dennis King says the province has not been asked to send its allocated COVID-19 doses to other provinces.

P.E.I. has had 143 diagnosed cases of COVID-19, with no deaths or hospitalizations. It has 28 active cases.

New Brunswick reported one new case and one death on Tuesday. It has 35 active cases.

Nova Scotia reported five new cases, bringing its active total to 26.

One new case was confirmed in Newfoundland and Labrador, bring its active total to 80.

Also in the news

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

More from CBC P.E.I.