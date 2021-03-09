COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Tuesday, March 9
P.E.I. now has more active cases than Nova Scotia
P.E.I.'s tourism industry is looking for help from the federal government that will extend into the fall.
Prince Edward Island has another two cases of COVID-19, both contracted by men in their 20s.
There are now 28 active cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I., which is currently more than Nova Scotia. For the first time since Feb. 12, Nova Scotia on Monday reported no new cases of COVID-19. It has 24 active cases.
A rotational worker from eastern P.E.I. is calling on the province to ease restrictions put in place in December.
Charlottetown police say they have responded to six separate complaints of large gatherings at city residences since Thursday.
P.E.I. has had 143 diagnosed cases of COVID-19, with no deaths or hospitalizations.
New Brunswick reported five new cases on Monday, bringing its number of active cases to 36.
Newfoundland and Labrador's three new cases Monday bring its active total to 84.
Also in the news
- Premier Dennis King says he's "open to any conversation" about the province sending some of its COVID-19 vaccine supply to harder-hit provinces.
- The province released more details of how Prince Edward Island's vaccine campaign will roll out in the coming months.
- A container of relief supplies from P.E.I. was welcomed in Grand Bahama last week. The container was put together to help Bahamians struggling in the wake of both Hurricane Dorian and the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Advocates want governments to prioritize vaccinating people with disabilities. Some Canadian provinces plan to do so, but Nova Scotia isn't one of them.
Reminder about symptoms
The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:
- Fever.
- Cough or worsening of a previous cough.
- Possible loss of taste and/or smell.
- Sore throat.
- New or worsening fatigue.
- Headache.
- Shortness of breath.
- Runny nose.