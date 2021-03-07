COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Sunday, March 7

P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Office did not announce any new cases on Saturday. Active cases stand at 24, with 139 diagnosed since COVID-19 first reached the Island.

Charlottetown's winter festival was put on ice this week due to COVID restrictions, but will be extended six days to make up for the pause.

People across North America stuck inside during COVID-19 pandemic restrictions are renovating their homes, and P.E.I is no different.

"We're up at least 40 per cent over last year," says Ammie Jeffery, retail manager at House of Excellence in Charlottetown, which sells high-end paints and painting gear. CBC P.E.I. shares common DIY mistakes to avoid.

A container of relief supplies from P.E.I. was welcomed in Grand Bahama last week, the donations spearheaded by P.E.I. man Luke Ignace, who moved here from Freeport. The container was put together to help Bahamians struggling in the wake of both Hurricane Dorian and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advocates want governments to prioritize vaccinating people with disabilities. Some Canadian provinces plan to do so, but Nova Scotia isn't one of them. Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health says prioritizing specific groups based on health conditions would slow the race for herd immunity.

