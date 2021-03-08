COVID-19 on P.E.I.: What's happening Monday, March 8

Premier Dennis King says he's "open to any conversation" about the province sending some of its COVID-19 vaccine supply to harder-hit provinces.

King also said he expects the Atlantic bubble to be put back in place this spring.

P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Office announced two new cases on Sunday, both men in their 20s. Active cases stand at 26, with 141 diagnosed since COVID-19 first reached the Island.

Charlottetown's winter festival was put on ice this week due to COVID restrictions, but will be extended six days to make up for the pause.

People across North America stuck inside during COVID-19 pandemic restrictions are renovating their homes, and P.E.I is no different.

"We're up at least 40 per cent over last year," says Ammie Jeffery, retail manager at House of Excellence in Charlottetown, which sells high-end paints and painting gear. CBC P.E.I. shares common DIY mistakes to avoid.

Also in the news

A container of relief supplies from P.E.I. was welcomed in Grand Bahama last week. The container was put together to help Bahamians struggling in the wake of both Hurricane Dorian and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advocates want governments to prioritize vaccinating people with disabilities. Some Canadian provinces plan to do so, but Nova Scotia isn't one of them.

Further resources

Reminder about symptoms

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

Fever.

Cough or worsening of a previous cough.

Possible loss of taste and/or smell.

Sore throat.

New or worsening fatigue.

Headache.

Shortness of breath.

Runny nose.

More from CBC P.E.I.