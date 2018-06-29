P.E.I. libraries to offer virtual programming for March Break

March Break is one of the busiest weeks of programing in the year for public libraries on P.E.I., but this year everything will be done virtually due to COVID-19.

There is something for children of all ages ranging from story times and art projects to pixel animation and creating website games.

While staff love doing in-person programing, having to develop virtual programs will help libraries expand their reach, says Roseanne Gauthier, youth services librarian with the P.E.I. Public Library Service.

"I think that's been one of the really exciting things that's actually come out of working through the past year in public libraries has been the realization that there is a role for this type of programming," she said, adding most of it is being offered through Zoom.

"It does help us reach sometimes some people that we might not be able to reach in other ways. And I don't think we really realized that before we had to jump in with both feet. It is kind of exciting to think about what the future might hold."

The libraries have items that families can borrow for March Break, such as technology kits, musical instruments, snowshoes or play kits. (John Robertson/CBC)

Gauthier said she is excited to be able to provide this programming. Last year, COVID-19 started to impact the province right around March Break and all the programming had to be nixed.

"We've been working at it pretty steadily," she said.

"Certainly, before last year, I don't think, really, any of us had any experience offering this kind of virtual programming. So we have had to learn pretty quickly."

Gauthier said the libraries also have items families can borrow for March Break, such as technology kits, musical instruments, snowshoes or play kits.

