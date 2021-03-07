Active COVID-19 cases on P.E.I. rise to record 26 after new cases announced

P.E.I.'s Public Health Office announced two new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the Island's total number of active cases to 26.

Both new cases are males in their 20s.

One was a close contact of a previously announced case. He initially tested negative and, after developing mild symptoms, tested positive. He remains in self-isolation.

The other man was at a public exposure site more than a week ago. He also tested negative, but developed mild symptoms and then tested positive.

He is now in self-isolation and close contacts are being tested. The close contacts are required to self-isolate for 14 days after their last contact with him.

There have been 141 COVID-19 cases in total on the Island.

'I remain concerned': Morrison

"There are now more active cases of COVID-19 in P.E.I. than we had at any other point in the pandemic, and I remain concerned about the current outbreak in our province," Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison said in a statement.

"All Islanders are encouraged to respect the circuit breaker measures that are in place, including keep your circle of contacts small, stay home when not feeling well, and maintain a physical distance from people outside your household."

Including Sunday's announcement, there have been at least five recent cases on the Island where the individual tested negative initially.

Islanders are urged to get tested if they experience any symptoms of COVID-19, even after a previous negative test, and to self-isolate until the results come back.

Islanders are also encouraged to download the free national COVID Alert app.