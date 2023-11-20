Virtual appearances are now the norm for many P.E.I. court proceedings

Many people who "appear" in court these days in P.E.I. don't actually physically go to courtrooms.

They appear virtually instead, on a large TV screen set up in front of the judge's bench, with two-way video and audio so that questions can be asked and answered.

"Virtual court has been a game changer for us, " said Scott McCabe, the manager of the Provincial Correctional Centre on Sleepy Hollow Road in the Milton area, where many inmates are housed before and between court appearances.

"It's certainly saved us a great deal of money [and] time, and provides much better safety and security."

Get the news you need without restrictions. Download our free CBC News App .

The system became necessary during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic when in-person interactions were severely limited. Now it's the norm.

Both the Supreme Court of Prince Edward Island and P.E.I.'s provincial courts use an in-house television system and Zoom regularly — not just with accused people but also with lawyers, witnesses, and others involved in criminal or civil cases.

Chief Sheriff George Doyle said cells below Supreme Court that once held inmates being brought in from the Provincial Correctional Centre for appearances are rarely used now. He said virtual court is safer as well as more convenient. (Laura Meader/CBC)

Staff used to have to transport accused individuals from jail cells to courtrooms in Charlottetown, Summerside or Georgetown for all mandatory court appearances.

McCabe said the staffing savings alone from video appearances is significant; they once had four staff dedicated to transporting people on court days.

In safety terms, staff are no longer transporting inmates who may be high-risk, and there's less risk of escape.

Chief Sheriff George Doyle said the holding cells at the courthouse in Charlottetown are mostly empty now, and they worry less about dangerous behaviour from inmates during court proceedings.

Chief Justice Jeff Lantz speaks to the manager of the Provincial Correctional Centre, Scott McCabe, visible on the left panel of the screen. (Laura Meader/CBC)

"We've had inmates in the courtroom... become extremely upset and very aggressive ... whether they don't like what's transpired in court, and they don't like what their lawyer may have told them, or what the Crown may be seeking — and that falls upon the sheriffs to react," said Doyle.

"We don't have those same situations anymore."

Jail has virtual rooms

The Provincial Correctional Centre has set up two rooms with cameras for accused individuals to appear virtually until later stages in the trial process, where they do have to report in person at the courthouse.

McCabe believes many inmates prefer the virtual format and the fact that it's just a quick walk down a hallway. There's no waiting around, and they can continue on with programs immediately after appearing virtually.

Lawyer Thane MacEachern appears via Zoom in a courtroom at the Supreme Court of P.E.I. in Charlottetown. (Laura Meader/CBC)

"An officer would escort them up, remain outside the room, and that's very quick," he said. "When they're done, they're escorted back to their living quarters.

"I see this as a big part of the future for corrections. We may in the future add more courtrooms," he said, using his term for the small video conferencing rooms.

'Don't need to bring them in'

Chief Provincial Court Judge Jeff Lantz often presides over an entirely virtual string of appearances by accused individuals in the course of a day.

"We don't need to bring them in for just what will be a quick appearances," he said.

A large screen is often used for arraignment day at Supreme Court in Charlottetown. (Laura Meader/CBC)

Sometimes accused people do act differently when they have a web camera pointed at them, he said — especially if they've been recently picked up by police and may be dealing with drug or alcohol addiction.

"I find the inmates may act up a little more while they're on the TV as opposed to being in the more formal setting here in the courtroom," he said. "They seem like they're in a show and put on a performance sometimes."

If there's a simpler case, with a guilty plea, Lantz said every single stage of the proceedings might be dealt with virtually, including sentencing. Actual trials or more serious steps in the sentencing process usually involve in-person court appearances.

Occasionally an accused person wants to come to court in person for the simpler matters, but they have to provide a good reason for that, other than just wanting a trip away from the jail.

"For the most part, they don't have the option," Lantz said.

'The truth matters'

Arraignment day is often the first court appearance for lawyers dealing with cases on behalf of clients facing charges. It happens once a month and can involve about a dozen lawyers appearing virtually.

It's been a dramatic change, says Chief Justice Tracey Clements. (Laura Meader/CBC)

Supreme Court of Prince Edward Island Chief Justice Tracey Clements often oversees arraignment proceedings at the province's highest court level, and has learned to appreciate virtual appearance technology.

"I think it's changed things pretty dramatically. It has improved access in a lot of ways; I think it's improved efficiencies in a lot of ways," said Clements.

Sometimes it doesn't make sense for lawyers or expert witnesses to travel large distances to take part in a proceeding, she said.

But other times, "there are some matters where you just need that witness in the courtroom," said Clements. "There is something to be said for physically walking into a courtroom and actually seeing and feeling the weight of that."

The chief justice stressed it is important that everyone involved — especially witnesses — understands it's a video appearance is an official court proceeding, with people under oath, so that the integrity of the justice system can be maintained.

"The truth matters," she said.

Thousands of taxpayer dollars saved

Lawyer Chris Montigny does a variety of legal work and often represents individuals in criminal matters. He said a lawyer or witness appearing on Zoom cuts expenses for the client, saving "thousands of dollars."

Lawyer Chris Montigny said there are not a lot of downsides to virtual court, and 'we're saving thousands of dollars.' (Laura Meader/CBC)

That means saving taxpayer's money, in legal aid cases.

"It is beneficial for the end user, and the general public," said Montigny. "The legal aid system would have to spend a lot of money to have all the lawyers attend in person."

Productivity-wise, he said he can do other work while waiting for his case to come up.

"I give credit to the court for allowing those systems to happen, making it more accessible to more people," he said.