Walk-in clinic needed in eastern P.E.I., MLA says

As the hospital in Montague continues to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak, the MLA for the area is calling on his own government to set up a walk-in clinic within the next few months.

Cory Deagle raised the issue in the P.E.I. Legislature on Tuesday.

The emergency department at the Kings County Memorial Hospital is operating on reduced hours — 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. — until at least Sunday because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

It would resume regular hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on April 11 if the outbreak is over by then.

Deagle, the PC MLA for Montague-Kilmuir, said the closure of the ER leaves people of eastern Kings with few options.

"When the emergency room is closed, we don't have a walk-in clinic. With reduced hours in the emergency room, people don't have the option to go to the emergency room whether they need a prescription filled, and in some cases these individuals may not have a family doctor and can't get in to see a doctor in the local health centre."

Health Minister Ernie Hudson did not commit to setting up a walk-in clinic in eastern P.E.I.

He said those needing care before the hospital gets back to normal can call 811 — or 911 in an emergency.