Final touches to smooth out bumpy ride on $58M Cornwall bypass

Work on the $58-million Cornwall bypass is entering its final stage this summer.

A top layer of paving will be applied to the entire 7-kilometre length of the highway in the weeks to come.

This summer's work will smooth out the bumps Islanders encountered when they drove the new highway this past spring, and ensure the weather doesn't create new ups and downs, according to the provincial department of transportation.

A two-kilometre stretch at the western end of the road into New Haven will also be resurfaced.

Even though the new highway opened to traffic last fall, this final paving job was part of the plan all along.

The province is currently setting up a temporary asphalt plant along the bypass to supply the project.

A temporary asphalt plant is being set up next to the Cornwall bypass. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

The plant will be up and running in about two weeks.

Officials with the province estimate the work will be complete by the first week of September.

They say to expect slow downs and lane reductions in the meantime.

As part of the project, the province is also doing some roadwork in the town of Cornwall itself.

It's building a new access road for town hall and the local arena, the APM Centre, to link them directly to the old Trans Canada highway.

