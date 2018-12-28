Homeward hound: Copper the dog finally finds a 'fantastic home'

Staff at the P.E.I. Humane Society say they have reason to smile heading into the New Year: Copper, the 7-month-old puppy that had twice been adopted and returned over the past five weeks has finally found a forever home.

"He's found a fantastic home and he's happy as can be," said Maryse Perreault, the society's adoption intake co-ordinator.

""It's a great feeling. I'm really happy for him because I do think he deserves it. He's a young dog, but he also has a lot of potential."

Copper spent 5 weeks at the P.E.I. Humane Society, the longest stay the adoption intake co-ordinator had ever seen. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

In a CBC story last week, Perreault said Copper was a prime example of a challenge facing the society: the increasing number of "difficult" dogs coming in that are tricky to re-home.

'They can address a lot of his behaviour by providing him lots of stimulation' - Maryse Perreault, P.E.I. Humane Society

Given he's a young foxhound mix, the society said Copper is very energetic, and that it was tough to find an owner that can keep up with "his frantic pace."

"After the first two [unsuccessful] adoptions, we realised, you know what maybe let's be a little more stringent in our requirements, and really talk to people and make sure it is the right fit — that they really understand where he's coming from, and where he's going," said Perreault.

New family 'really prepared'

She says after CBC ran its story, several people looking to adopt showed up at the Humane Society to meet Copper, but ultimately decided they weren't the right fit.

Perreault says she's confident the new owners, Jesse Périard and Hannah Gal, are prepared for the task.

According to the P.E.I. Humane Society, Copper's new family already have a hound and know how to care for a high-energy dog. (Submitted by P.E.I. Humane Society )

"These people already have a [hound] like Copper ... they were really prepared for what they were getting. And I think that made the difference. They can address a lot of his behaviour by providing him lots of stimulation, whether it be mental or physical."

Perrault says Cooper's five-week stay was the longest she's ever seen at the humane society. He's been settling in with his new family since Christmas eve.

