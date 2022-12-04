Over 1,000 cookies headed for Charlottetown's community fridge

The community fridge in Charlottetown is being filled with over 1,000 holiday treats.

A group of about 20 volunteers came together over the weekend to bake, decorate and pack eight varieties of cookies for those who might not have the budget for treats this holiday season.

Kari Kitt and Victoria Morgan, two Holland College students studying to be pastry chefs, led the initiative.

Kitt said if you have extra over the holidays it is important to help others.

"I mean, what's better than sugar and butter?" Kitt said.

Chocolate mint cookies were one of eight varieties being made. (Tony Davis/CBC)

Eight kinds of cookies were baked, including sugar and chocolate mint and cinnamon roll, Morgan said.

"Whenever you can help your community I think you really should," Morgan said. "Christmas time is a good time to show people you care."

Both Kitt and Morgan said they know many Islanders are struggling after post-tropical storm Fiona and they just want to put smiles on some faces.

'We've been doing soups for the past few months and cookies I thought would be very fitting to the December spirit,' says Sandra Sunil, who cofounded the community fridge in Charlottetown. (Tony Davis/CBC)

Sandra Sunil helped establish the community fridge. She offered up the kitchen of her family's catering business, 4S, to bake the cookies.

"With the holidays coming around, we thought it would be a change of pace to do something sweet and just to share that love again," she said.

"We've been doing soups for the past few months and cookies I thought would be very fitting to the December spirit."

The P.E.I. Food Exchange originally came up with the idea.

The group has been hosting monthly community cooking events to stock up the community fridge. Organizers said the volunteer base has grown from 20 to 60 in the past few months.