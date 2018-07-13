Construction workers help with two fires in one week

A pair of construction workers building an apartment complex on Pond Street in Charlottetown found themselves helping put out two fires this week.

One fire was reported around 8 a.m. on Friday. The Red Cross said it started in an electric scooter, spread to the exterior of a nearby home and sent smoke through the house, including a basement apartment.

At least three people were temporarily displaced.

Three days after car fire

It was the second time in three days Cole Keenan and Leon Fisher of Sperra Construction were witnesses to a fire in the area.

A vehicle caught fire on Pond Street Tuesday morning, and it wasn't the last one the construction workers would see this week. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

Three days before, a car caught fire near the Value Village drop-off area.

"We were sitting here just before lunch," Keenan said. "We hit it with the fire extinguisher a couple of times, but that just kept it down for a couple minutes and then the fire department came and put it out."

Fast forward three days and it was deja vu all over again.

"We came in here early in the morning, getting ready for work, and we saw some smoke and a bunch of people staring at the fire," Fisher said.

It was hard to believe it was happening again, Keenan added.

New extinguishers had just arrived and again, the two put them to good use.

Red Cross support

The woman in the basement apartment suffered some smoke inhalation, Fisher said.

This is the apartment building Fisher and Keenan have been working on, in between fires. (Natalia Goodwin/CBC)

The Red Cross assisted the woman with emergency lodging, food, clothing and temporary taxi support — the damaged scooter was hers.

At least two people live in the main portion of the house, and the Red Cross will offer them similar support.

Fire west of New Glasgow Thursday night

Meanwhile, a woman was displaced when a fire Thursday night did extensive damage to her older wood-frame house a few kilometres west of New Glasgow, P.E.I.

She wasn't home at the time of the fire, which was reported around 11 p.m. Thursday on Myers Road.

The Red Cross has offered assistance to the homeowner.

More P.E.I news