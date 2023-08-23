All-Island cast thrilled to be part of Confederation Centre's outdoor show

Island performers say they're doing what they love while also getting a chance to shine in this year's Young Company show at the Confederation Centre's Outdoor Amphitheatre.

The Young Company program has been going on for 30 years, but this is the first time the show's entire cast is composed of P.E.I. residents.

Dawn Ward-Dames is an associate artistic director at the Confederation Centre. She says they wanted to give Islanders more opportunities.

"We realized there was a lack of opportunity for a lot of Islanders who are deciding to go into performing arts here," Ward-Dames said.

"They can stay right in their community and do what they love."

Besides doing the show, the performers also train with professional directors and choreographers to hone their skills in musical theatre and performance.

Dawn Ward-Dames said the Confederation Centre wanted to give Islander performers more opportunities to find work in P.E.I. (Ken Linton/CBC)

This year they're doing Munschables, a family show that features scenes based on several books by famous Canadian children's author Robert Munsch.

Ward-Dames choreographed the show and co-directed it. She said it's a good test for performers.

To perform on this stage is really special to me. It's really special for a lot of us. - Cat Cummins, dance captain

"It's a really, really great show," she said. "These are talented people."

Lots of Islanders wanted to participate, Ward-Dames said. About 80 people applied for just 10 spots in the show.

A dream come true

Cat Cummins is the dance captain for Munschables. She said growing up in P.E.I and seeing the Young Company perform over the years was the reason she got into theatre.

Cummins said she wanted to perform on the outdoor stage since she was three years old.

"To perform on this stage is really special to me," Cummins said. "It's really special for a lot of us."

Cat Cummins said she loves the opening number and the 'mud puddle' story, where actors dress up as mud puddles and sneak up on one of the performers. (Laura Meader/CBC)

She said doing the show this year was a wake-up call.

Though she's already completed two years of university taking biology, Cummins said she wants to pursue her dream of performing.

She now plans to audition for theatre school.

"After getting into the show and getting to be dance captain, it gave me the confidence to go for it," she said.

Cummins hopes to be back on the main stage at the Confederation Centre someday.

Like a 'big family'

Samel Sunil, 16, also remembers watching the Young Company when he was growing up.

He said he always loved singing and acting, but he wasn't much of a dancer when he started.

The Young Company program is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Island performers said they watched the outdoor show for many years, and it's an honour to be part of it. (Simon Reid)

The show and the Young Company's workshops really "pushed him."

"We get to do all this cool stuff like audition prep, pop music, dance workshops," he said. "We get to learn all this stuff at our young age."

Sunil said the cast has become close during the three months they've been working together.

Samel Sunil said the cast of Munschables became like a family. (Laura Meader/CBC)

"We just became this big family," he said. "We're all having so much fun."

Final show this Friday

Cummins said Munschables is a fun, energetic show that both children and adults can enjoy.

It's free to audiences, with donations collected on-site after each performance.

The final show for the cast is this Friday, Aug. 25.

Sunil said there are lots of entertaining moments in the performance.

"Hopefully we are able to inspire younger ones to pursue theatre and enjoy singing, acting and dancing," he said.

The Confederation Centre said it plans to feature an all-Island cast again next year.