Confederation Bridge reopens after crash halts traffic
The Confederation Bridge is open in both directions after a crash involving two vehicles forced it to close temporarily early Sunday afternoon.
Traffic is moving again after temporary closure on Confederation Bridge
The Confederation Bridge connecting New Brunswick to Prince Edward Island reopened around 2:00 p.m. Sunday.
The bridge was shut down around 12:30 p.m. due to a two-vehicle crash. Traffic in both directions was halted to allow emergency crews to get through.
It's still unclear if there are any injuries.
Photos showed a long line of cars on the New Brunswick side of the bridge before it reopened.