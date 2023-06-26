Crash temporarily halts traffic on Confederation Bridge

The Confederation Bridge connecting New Brunswick to Prince Edward Island temporarily closed Sunday afternoon because of a two-vehicle crash, but one lane has reopened, RCMP say.

RCMP say it's unclear if there are any injuries.

Traffic was temporarily stopped to allow emergency crews to get through.

Tow truck operators are attempting to clear the scene, the force said.

RCMP are alternating lanes on the bridge to allow traffic to move in both directions. RCMP say they hope to have both lanes open soon, but couldn't provide a time.

