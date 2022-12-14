Content
Community·PORTRAITS OF KINDNESS

A visit to the Upper Room Food Bank: A photo essay on giving, kindness and community

When photographer Robin "Gessy" Gislain dropped by the Upper Room Food Bank in Charlottetown, he found a buzz of activity in preparation for the holiday season. See what he captured through his lens.

Volunteers lend support to growing need during this holiday season

Black man with ear-lenght dreadlocks smiling while working in a food bank. He is wearing an orange hoodie that reads "Colorado."
Alain Jules Mizero volunteers at the Upper Room Food Bank in Charlottetown. (Robin "Gessy" Gislain)
When I think of the Christmas season, there is always one thing that comes to mind — people's kindness.


At this time of year, everybody is longing to be with their families, spending time with their loved ones. Experiencing that joy and warmth that comes with being around your loved ones can have such a positive impact.

At the Upper Room Food Bank, witnessing all the volunteers at work, the smiles on their faces, the conversations while working, creates such a beautiful atmosphere that shows you what the Christmas spirit is, and what kindness is.

Woman with dark brown hair and brown rimmed glasses where a black apron over a blue t-shirt in a food bank.
Dianne Whitlock is one of many Upper Room Food Bank volunteers giving back to her community and those in need. (Robin "Gessy" Gislain)
In a conversation I had, one of the volunteers noted that holiday seasons can tend to get a bit more lonely and when people don't have access to basic food needs, it amplifies the feeling of loneliness.


Access to necessary food is a human right. But as long as poverty exists, especially with low hourly minimum wages in contrast to constant rising prices of accommodation and affordable housing, people in need of their basic food needs will always be there.

Knowing there are institutions like the Upper Room Food Bank looking out for the community, providing for anybody in need is truly what kindness is. 

Just being able to spend some time with the volunteers, learning how they deliberately take their time to come in and deal with the very generous donations and double check everything, the common words that resounded were: "I love P.E.I. I love the community. We've got to help in any way."

A true act of kindness

Woman back to camera reaches up to shelve of grocery bags filled with food at the food bank. Black and white photo.
The Upper Room Food Bank in Charlottetown is a buzz with activity throughout the holiday season. Thousands of hampers will be distributed this year. (Robin "Gessy" Gislain )


Older man with white hair, checked shirt and black vest fills a bag with groceries.
Bob Steen helps to pack holiday hampers at the Upper Room Food Bank. Thousands of families have asked for support this holiday season. (Robin "Gessy" Gislain )


Older man with a grey brushcut wearing a dark blue jacket wheels boxes of food on a trolly.
Volunteer Robert Hayes wheels boxes of food through the Upper Room Food Bank. (Robin "Gessy" Gislain)


Shelves filled with Prince Edward Island branded grocery bags on shelves at the Upper Room Food Bank.
Prince Edward Island branded grocery bags are being used for hampers this holiday season. (Robin "Gessy" Gislain)


Older man, grey hair, wearing a ball cap, with a black and white checkered shirt leaning on cardboard boxes.
Kimble Wood arrives for a volunteer shift at the Upper Room Food Bank in Charlottetown. (Robin "Gessy" Gislain)

Portraits of Kindness is special series of photo essays. CBC Atlantic asked local photographers to visit a food bank and capture acts of kindness through their lens. The project coincides with CBC's Make The Season Kind campaign in support of food banks in Atlantic Canada.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Robin Gislain

Contributor

Robin Gislain is a photographer and art director from Rwanda, now based in Charlottetown and Montreal. You can find him on Instagram at @iamgessyy.

