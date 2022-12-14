A visit to the Upper Room Food Bank: A photo essay on giving, kindness and community

Alain Jules Mizero volunteers at the Upper Room Food Bank in Charlottetown. (Robin "Gessy" Gislain) When I think of the Christmas season, there is always one thing that comes to mind — people's kindness.



At this time of year, everybody is longing to be with their families, spending time with their loved ones. Experiencing that joy and warmth that comes with being around your loved ones can have such a positive impact.

At the Upper Room Food Bank, witnessing all the volunteers at work, the smiles on their faces, the conversations while working, creates such a beautiful atmosphere that shows you what the Christmas spirit is, and what kindness is.

Dianne Whitlock is one of many Upper Room Food Bank volunteers giving back to her community and those in need. (Robin "Gessy" Gislain) In a conversation I had, one of the volunteers noted that holiday seasons can tend to get a bit more lonely and when people don't have access to basic food needs, it amplifies the feeling of loneliness.



Access to necessary food is a human right. But as long as poverty exists, especially with low hourly minimum wages in contrast to constant rising prices of accommodation and affordable housing, people in need of their basic food needs will always be there.

Knowing there are institutions like the Upper Room Food Bank looking out for the community, providing for anybody in need is truly what kindness is.

Just being able to spend some time with the volunteers, learning how they deliberately take their time to come in and deal with the very generous donations and double check everything, the common words that resounded were: "I love P.E.I. I love the community. We've got to help in any way."

A true act of kindness