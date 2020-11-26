CBC P.E.I.'s Feed A Family

CBC P.E.I.'s annual charity drive in support of local food banks is underway. Islanders are known for their kindness and caring, so we are counting on you once again to help make the holidays, and beyond, brighter for many Island families. Your donation will go a long way in helping keep shelves stocked with much-needed food items now and throughout the year. And in a year like none other, we are making it safer for you to donate:

Make a secure online donation through Canada Helps.

By mail:

Upper Room Hospitality Ministry

CBC Feed a Family Campaign

33 Belmont St, Charlottetown, PEI, C1A 5G9

Please note that in-person donations cannot be accepted at CBC Charlottetown.

Getting groceries? Turkey donations will be accepted at the following locations:

Alberton Independent

Bloomfield Foodland

Charlottetown Foodland

Charlottetown Superstore

MacPhees Independent Grocery in Souris

Montague Sobeys

Montague Superstore

O'Leary Co-op

Sobeys Allen Street

Sobeys West Royalty

Stratford Sobeys

Summerside Police Station

Summerside Sobeys

Summerside Superstore

Tignish Co-op

Upper Room Food Bank - 33 Belmont Street, Charlottetown

Upper Room Soup Kitchen - 101 Richmond Street, Charlottetown

West Royalty Superstore

Our Gift for You

As a thank-you for your act of kindness, we're doing random draws every Friday from December 1 to 18.

Each week, five people in P.E.I. will be gifted a work from a talented local artist. To be eligible for the draw, you can make a donation to your local food bank through the link above, or tell us about an act of kindness you've performed to help make the season bright. Maybe you've helped get groceries for an elderly neighbour, offered childcare to a friend in need, or donated time or money to a cause close to your heart.

Send your story to CBCEastCoast@cbc.ca to take part. You'll automatically be eligible for our weekly draws, and your story may be featured on a CBC program or social media channel.

About the Artists

Tania Pendergast, Bright Spot Papier

Tania Pendergast is a calligrapher and illustrator from Cornwall, Prince Edward Island. In addition to being an artist, she is also a veteran and mother. Tania specializes in "curating beautiful words" and unique Maritime-inspired watercolours. Five Make the Season Kind prizewinners will receive a 'Recipe for an East Coast Life' art print.

Tania's 'Recipe for an East Coast Life' art print is a bestseller in her Etsy shop. (Note: Print will not come framed.) (Tania Pendergast)

Kim Roach, Happy Sappy Mail

Kim Roach is a hand-lettering artist from Stratford, Prince Edward Island, who specializes in sweet, sunny greeting cards and art prints. Happy Sappy Mail is a feel-good company she started with the goal of creating paper products to lift the spirits of others. Five prizewinners will receive a gift pack of assorted items from Happy Sappy Mail's gift shop.

A sampling of Happy Sappy Mail's holiday cards. (Note: These cards are an example of Happy Sappy Mail's products, not a representation of the CBC Make the Season Kind prize.) (Rachel Peters Photography)

Niyi Adeogun, Zero Resistance Brand Prints

Niyi Adeogun is a visual artist and design engineer living and working in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, by way of Lagos, Nigeria. His art prints are bold, moving, and speak to the human experience. Five prizewinners will receive a 16x20 poster.

A selection of three posters by Niyi Adeogun. (Niyi Adeogun)

