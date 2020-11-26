CBC P.E.I.'s Feed A Family
Make a donation or share a story of kindness this holiday season
CBC P.E.I.'s annual charity drive in support of local food banks is underway. Islanders are known for their kindness and caring, so we are counting on you once again to help make the holidays, and beyond, brighter for many Island families. Your donation will go a long way in helping keep shelves stocked with much-needed food items now and throughout the year. And in a year like none other, we are making it safer for you to donate:
Make a secure online donation through Canada Helps.
By mail:
Upper Room Hospitality Ministry
CBC Feed a Family Campaign
33 Belmont St, Charlottetown, PEI, C1A 5G9
Please note that in-person donations cannot be accepted at CBC Charlottetown.
Getting groceries? Turkey donations will be accepted at the following locations:
- Alberton Independent
- Bloomfield Foodland
- Charlottetown Foodland
- Charlottetown Superstore
- MacPhees Independent Grocery in Souris
- Montague Sobeys
- Montague Superstore
- O'Leary Co-op
- Sobeys Allen Street
- Sobeys West Royalty
- Stratford Sobeys
- Summerside Police Station
- Summerside Sobeys
- Summerside Superstore
- Tignish Co-op
- Upper Room Food Bank - 33 Belmont Street, Charlottetown
- Upper Room Soup Kitchen - 101 Richmond Street, Charlottetown
- West Royalty Superstore
Our Gift for You
As a thank-you for your act of kindness, we're doing random draws every Friday from December 1 to 18.
Each week, five people in P.E.I. will be gifted a work from a talented local artist. To be eligible for the draw, you can make a donation to your local food bank through the link above, or tell us about an act of kindness you've performed to help make the season bright. Maybe you've helped get groceries for an elderly neighbour, offered childcare to a friend in need, or donated time or money to a cause close to your heart.
Send your story to CBCEastCoast@cbc.ca to take part. You'll automatically be eligible for our weekly draws, and your story may be featured on a CBC program or social media channel.
About the Artists
Tania Pendergast, Bright Spot Papier
Tania Pendergast is a calligrapher and illustrator from Cornwall, Prince Edward Island. In addition to being an artist, she is also a veteran and mother. Tania specializes in "curating beautiful words" and unique Maritime-inspired watercolours. Five Make the Season Kind prizewinners will receive a 'Recipe for an East Coast Life' art print.
Kim Roach is a hand-lettering artist from Stratford, Prince Edward Island, who specializes in sweet, sunny greeting cards and art prints. Happy Sappy Mail is a feel-good company she started with the goal of creating paper products to lift the spirits of others. Five prizewinners will receive a gift pack of assorted items from Happy Sappy Mail's gift shop.
Niyi Adeogun, Zero Resistance Brand Prints
Niyi Adeogun is a visual artist and design engineer living and working in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, by way of Lagos, Nigeria. His art prints are bold, moving, and speak to the human experience. Five prizewinners will receive a 16x20 poster.