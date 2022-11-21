CBC P.E.I.'s annual Feed A Family campaign, in support of local food banks

CBC P.E.I.'s annual campaign in support of local food banks is underway. The caring and kindness of Islanders drives this campaign, making the holidays brighter for families in need across the province.

Local food banks work tirelessly throughout the year to keep the shelves stocked and your support will go a long way to ensuring families can access much-need food items.

HOW TO GIVE:

Online: Click the button below to make your donation online now.

By mail:

Upper Room Hospitality Ministry

CBC Feed a Family Campaign

34 Belmont St, Charlottetown, PEI, C1A 5G9

Please note that in-person donations cannot be accepted at CBC Charlottetown.

Getting groceries? Turkey donations will be accepted at the following locations:

Alberton Independent

Bloomfield Foodland

Charlottetown Foodland

Charlottetown Superstore

MacPhees Independent Grocery in Souris

Montague Sobeys

Montague Superstore

O'Leary Co-op

Sobeys Allen Street

Sobeys West Royalty

Stratford Sobeys

Summerside Police Station

Summerside Sobeys

Summerside Superstore

Tignish Co-op

Upper Room Food Bank - 33 Belmont Street, Charlottetown

Upper Room Soup Kitchen - 101 Richmond Street, Charlottetown

West Royalty Superstore

