CBC P.E.I.'s annual Feed A Family campaign, in support of local food banks
Here's how to give as Feed A Family enters the final stretch for 2022
CBC P.E.I.'s annual campaign in support of local food banks is underway. The caring and kindness of Islanders drives this campaign, making the holidays brighter for families in need across the province.
Local food banks work tirelessly throughout the year to keep the shelves stocked and your support will go a long way to ensuring families can access much-need food items.
HOW TO GIVE:
Online: Click the button below to make your donation online now.
By mail:
Upper Room Hospitality Ministry
CBC Feed a Family Campaign
34 Belmont St, Charlottetown, PEI, C1A 5G9
Please note that in-person donations cannot be accepted at CBC Charlottetown.
Getting groceries? Turkey donations will be accepted at the following locations:
- Alberton Independent
- Bloomfield Foodland
- Charlottetown Foodland
- Charlottetown Superstore
- MacPhees Independent Grocery in Souris
- Montague Sobeys
- Montague Superstore
- O'Leary Co-op
- Sobeys Allen Street
- Sobeys West Royalty
- Stratford Sobeys
- Summerside Police Station
- Summerside Sobeys
- Summerside Superstore
- Tignish Co-op
- Upper Room Food Bank - 33 Belmont Street, Charlottetown
- Upper Room Soup Kitchen - 101 Richmond Street, Charlottetown
- West Royalty Superstore
Receiver Coffee Island Morning Brew
-
Receiver Coffee Company has created a special Island Morning Brew. $10 from the sale of each bag of coffee goes to the Feed A Family campaign.
-
This is the sixth year Receiver Coffee has supported the Feed A Family campaign with this unique blend, having raised a total of $44,750 in the previous five years.
-
Island Morning Brew is available now at all Receiver Coffee locations, The Brass Shop, Victoria Row and Milky Way.