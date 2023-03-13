CBC is heading to the Évangéline Region

CBC P.E.I. journalist Isabelle Gallant will be in the Évangéline region from March 20 to 31, making connections in the community and gathering story ideas from people who call the region home.

What issues matter to you? Do you know someone with a great story to share? What are your hopes and concerns for the future in this region?

This is an opportunity to connect with CBC News and share what you wish people knew about your community.

Meet your journalist: Isabelle Gallant

Isabelle Gallant moved back to P.E.I. with her family in 2020, and is happy to be reconnecting with her Acadian culture. (Isabelle Gallant)

Isabelle Gallant is an Acadian journalist with roots in Rustico and Souris. She has worked as a journalist for CBC News in Edmonton, Toronto, and now Charlottetown. She moved back to P.E.I. with her family in 2020, and is happy to be reconnecting with her Acadian culture. Her husband Jacques is from the région Évangéline and she looks forward to exploring the people and stories in the area.

How to reach us

If you have a story idea or event you'd like to share with Isabelle, or if you want to set up a time to chat, email isabelle.gallant@cbc.ca

You can also send along your thoughts right now by filling out the below form.