CBC's Donna Allen honoured with pair of prestigious awards

Donna Allen, CBC P.E.I. (Shawna MacAusland/CBC)

The Atlantic Journalism Awards (AJA) and Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) have both honoured longtime CBC P.E.I. journalist Donna Allen with their highest awards. Allen takes home a 2021 RTDNA Canada East Region Lifetime Achievement Award and has been inducted into the AJA Hall of Fame.

Congratulations Donna! You are integral to your team as a leader and mentor. Never afraid to dive into any challenge presented! - Fiona Conway, President, RTDNA Canada

Donna Allen began her career with CBC in Halifax as a traffic reporter and freelancer while still enrolled in the University of King's College Honours Journalism program. She moved to P.E.I. in 1985 and became a writer and broadcaster for Island Report, now known as Island Morning. In 1987 she began her career as producer first with Mainstreet PEI, then Island Morning in 1990.

After spending part of the early 90's producing radio documentaries with CBC in Toronto – along with a variety of other content for programming across the country – she returned to CBC P.E.I. as executive producer, adding television and digital to her responsibilities.

Photographs from Donna Allen's CBC career, 1987-2021 (Courtesy Donna Allen/CBC)

Donna has won several Atlantic Journalism Awards and honours from other organizations, and been the journalism rudder behind awards given to numerous other journalists and to the station. Her hand has guided them to excellence and success. - Sally Pitt, Producer, CBC P.E.I.

Back on the Island, Allen produced countless documentaries for all platforms, public forums, election broadcasts, and thousands of daily radio programs.

A few words about Donna Allen from Sally Pitt, Producer, CBC P.E.I.

She says her greatest satisfaction has come from teaching new journalists, many who arrive in the P.E.I. newsroom fresh out of school.