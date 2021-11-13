1 dead following collision between motorcycle, car in Summerside
A man is dead following a collision between a motorcycle and a car in Summerside on Saturday afternoon.
Crash happened on MacEwen Road
One person is dead following a crash on MacEwen Road near Ottawa Street in Summerside on Saturday.
According to a news release, Summerside police received a report of a collision between a motorcycle and a car around 5 p.m.
The driver of the motorcycle died of his injuries at the scene. The condition of the other driver was not revealed.
Police are still investigating and motorists are being advised to avoid the area.