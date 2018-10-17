Coats needed for teens and infants in annual Coats for Kids drive

As the annual 'Coats for Kids' campaign continues in Charlottetown, one of the organizers says coats are needed for teenagers and bunting bags for infants.

Downtown Charlottetown Inc. executive director Dawn Alan said it's a demographic that is sometimes forgotten during the annual drive.

"We always say in our ads toddlers to teens because it's really easy. School age children, the clothes come in quite easily but we also need bunting bags for infants and warm jackets and hats for teenagers as well."

"We want to make sure they aren't forgotten."

Annual initiative

It's the ninth year for the initiative led by Downtown Charlottetown. Last year, over 800 people received winter outwear through the campaign.

Donations can be dropped off at the Startup Zone, located on the corner of Queen and Water Streets. Items that can be donated include new or gently used winter coats, snowsuits, snow pants, hats, mittens, gloves, scarves and boots.

All the donated coats are cleaned at Stern's Laundry and given to the Salvation Army to hand out.

The Coats for Kids campaign continues until Oct. 27.

The Salvation Army will welcome families to pick out winter clothing on Nov, 12 and 13.

