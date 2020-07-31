More than $300,000 in safety upgrades sought for 2 busy Charlottetown intersections

Charlottetown's public works department is looking to spend $325,000 to upgrade two busy intersections in the city.

Coun. Mike Duffy is on council's standing committee on public works. He said the department is recommending the city make changes at a couple of locations for safety reasons.

Duffy said people have encountered problems getting across the downtown intersection at Great George Street and Fitzroy Avenue because it's so wide.

"One of the ways that we can reduce this activity of people getting caught out there or running out of energy ... is to narrow the street up," he said.

He said the plan is to decrease the distance and increase visibility with better lighting that is lowered into the line of vision for people and drivers crossing the intersection.

"We're hoping that that's going to make this a safer intersection," he said.

A similar solution will be used where the Confederation Trail crosses Longworth Avenue.

Duffy said the goal there is to limit risk to the people who walk and roll along the trail at that busy intersection.

He said he is confident the recommendation will be approved by the finance committee and passed when it goes to council on Aug. 10.

He did not give a timeline for the upgrades, but hopes to get started as soon as possible.

