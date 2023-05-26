P.E.I.'s chess champion offering free lessons to empower fellow newcomers

On a Friday afternoon inside a classroom used for music lessons, a group of students are ready to learn chess.

Teaching the newbies is provincial champion Jorge Moreno, who came to P.E.I. last September and is already on track to become a national master.

Moreno said he began thinking about starting a chess club and helping out other new Canadians master the mind sport as soon as he arrived from his native Peru.

This February, he started giving out free lessons at Holland College.

Valeria Mandujano is a journalism student from Mexico. She got to see Moreno in action during a tournament match.

"He was playing so fast, but he looked so calm and so relaxed," she said.

Valeria Mandujano and Mohamed Abdel-Maksoud are two of Moreno's students. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

"I was like, 'How can he do that?' And I really wanted to do that, so I thought I should give it a try," she said.

After joining the club in February, Mandujano said she felt welcomed. She said the classes have helped improve her game as well as other skills, like patience and concentration.

"Also to me, personally, it reduces my anxiety," she said. "I used to think when I would play that you had to have all this pressure on me to move fast or to think quickly, not to stress the other person. It helped me to be more calm."

Developing the pieces

When the students arrive for class, Moreno usually likes to start with a lesson.

Friday's lesson was all about the development of the pieces. Students learned all about controlling the centre and securing the king.

A group of four took on the lesson. They crowded around a small table and worked their way through a chess match.

Moreno showed them the importance of not wasting time on moving just pawns, or moving the same minor pieces too often, and what it means when a player is being greedy.

I'm happy about everything that chess is giving me now and I'm happy with the recognition by the community. - Jorge Moreno

Mohamed Abdel-Maksoud came from Cairo two years ago to study computer science in P.E.I. Before he arrived, he got interested in the cognitive benefits from chess.

"I had a little bit of issues with concentration. Just like everybody, we're on screens all the time," he said.

Abdel-Maksoud said chess has helped him develop his short-term memory, increased his creativity, and feel more focused.

He said he found out about the club from a school email.

Holland College provides the room for the club. Nadine Moore, the athletics and recreation facility coordinator, said the college has done some internal promotion.

"We're always looking to diversify our options at the college as far as student clubs are concerned," she said.

Free lessons for all

Jorge Moreno watches over the students in his Friday lesson play against each other. The free program runs weekly at Holland College. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

After the day's lesson, the four students break into pairs and play against each other. Using the knowledge they received to up their game play.

At first, Moreno thought he would have a student chess club, but found out that people who were interested didn't know much about strategy and game play.

"I changed the character of the club and then I started giving free lessons for all of them, because I realized that for newcomers, for immigrants, it's somehow complicated to afford chess lessons," he said.

Moreno said the club is also an option for those who want to see if chess is for them.

The provincial champ is doing this on his own dime.

"I'm happy about everything that chess is giving me now, and I'm happy with the recognition by the community, with my friends now — and for an newcomer that's especially important. So I want them to have that opportunity too," he said.

In the future, Moreno hopes to expand the class and build a team that could compete. For that, he said he'll need funding.

In the meantime those interested in learning chess can come to his class, Moreno said.