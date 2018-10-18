Charlottetown helps with tree cleanup after wind storm

Charlottetown property owners with trees damaged or downed during a wind storm Oct. 16 will be getting help with the cleanup.

The city will do a tree debris pick-up from October 22 - 26.

Environment Canada had issued a wind warning for Prince Edward Island. The strong winds closed the Confederation Bridge, cancelled ferry service, and caused power outages, closing some schools as a result.

Four cruise ships were scheduled in the harbour, with a capacity of close to 6,000 passengers, but all four cancelled due to the weather.

The city said property owners are responsible for piling all tree debris near the road. They advise in a release that large sections of wood should be cut down to a manageable size.

When the tree debris is placed by the road, property owners can call the public works department to arrange for pick-up between Oct. 22 and Oct. 26.

The city said brown yard debris bags will not be included in next week's pickup but will be picked up as per usual through Island Waste Management's Fall Cleanup in November.

More P.E.I. news