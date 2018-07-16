Charlottetown wants feedback from cyclists

Skip to Main Content
The City of Charlottetown has organized a series of events to get feedback from cyclists.

Upcoming 'Let's Talk Cycling' events will inform future infrastructure plans

Charlottetown is planning some events to get feedback from cyclists on what could be improved in the city. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

The City of Charlottetown has organized a series of events to get feedback from cyclists on what could be improved for them in the city.

The "Let's Talk Cycling" events are designed to promote cycling and get input that will be used to help develop future infrastructure plans and encourage safe cycling.

'What are your beefs?'

Deputy Mayor Mike Duffy, who chairs the city's Environment and Sustainability Committee, says safety is extremely important.

"The staff will be asking the general public, 'What do you want us to do, what are your beefs?'" said Duffy. "It will be critical and in some cases complementary. I think safety and health is critical with all groups."

'I think safety and health is critical with all groups,' says Charlottetown deputy mayor Mike Duffy. (John Robertson)

The first event happens Wednesday at the Charlottetown Farmer's Market, running from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Future events will take place in Victoria Park and next to City Hall.

With files from Angela Walker

