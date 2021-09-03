Downtown Charlottetown streets flooded as heavy rainfall continues

Several streets in downtown Charlottetown became impassable Thursday evening as torrential rainfall from remnants of Hurricane Ida caused major flooding.

Charlottetown Police have warned drivers to stay off the road if at all possible as remnants of the hurricane travelled over Atlantic Canada. Police have issued several alerts on social media on streets which should be avoided.

As of 9:30 p.m. AT, a rainfall warning remained in place for P.E.I. as well as parts of neighbouring provinces.

Please use caution while travelling the city streets tonight. Many are flooding and vehicles are getting stranded. If at all possible, stay off the roads. Dispatcher Chaloner —@ChtownPolice

Islanders have taken to social media to share images of the flooding.

Flash flood Charlottetown, PEI. Thanks climate change! <a href="https://t.co/Su3hXXwrnt">pic.twitter.com/Su3hXXwrnt</a> —@nah_b__

CBC P.E.I. meteorologist Jay Scotland says heavy rain is expected to continue overnight.

"The steadier rain begins to taper off to light rain late this evening, then showers overnight," he wrote on an email. "Just light showers ahead for Friday but west to northwest winds will be gusty (50 to 80 km/h), particularly in the morning."

Scotland said people should be prepared for some power outages due to strong winds. The city experienced some outages earlier Thursday.