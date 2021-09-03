Skip to Main Content
PEI·New

Downtown Charlottetown streets flooded as heavy rainfall continues

Several streets in downtown Charlottetown became impassable Thursday evening as torrential rainfall from remnants of Hurricane Ida caused major flooding.

Rainfall expected to taper off overnight

CBC News ·
Many Charlottetown streets became impassable due to flooding. (Wayne Thibodeau/CBC)

Several streets in downtown Charlottetown became impassable Thursday evening as torrential rainfall from remnants of Hurricane Ida caused major flooding.

Charlottetown Police have warned drivers to stay off the road if at all possible as remnants of the hurricane travelled over Atlantic Canada. Police have issued several alerts on social media on streets which should be avoided.

As of 9:30 p.m. AT, a rainfall warning remained in place for P.E.I. as well as parts of neighbouring provinces.

Islanders have taken to social media to share images of the flooding.

CBC P.E.I. meteorologist Jay Scotland says heavy rain is expected to continue overnight. 

"The steadier rain begins to taper off to light rain late this evening, then showers overnight," he wrote on an email. "Just light showers ahead for Friday but west to northwest winds will be gusty (50 to 80 km/h), particularly in the morning."

Scotland said people should be prepared for some power outages due to strong winds. The city experienced some outages earlier Thursday.

With files from Jay Scotland

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now