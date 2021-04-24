Charlottetown police seeking suspect after parking lot robbery, assault

Charlottetown Police are asking for the public's help after a robbery and assault took place in the Walmart parking lot Saturday afternoon, according to a news release.

Police said in the release the incident happened around 3:00 p.m. Two "female youth" were walking past the garden centre when they were approached by a lone male.

The man began assaulting one of the youth and stole her backpack while the other ran for help. The release said the man then ran toward Burns Avenue.

Police said no weapons were used. The man was wearing khaki pants, a black jacket or hoodie and a mask, according to the release.

The public is asked not to approach the suspect and immediately call police if they have information at 902-629-4172.

More from CBC P.E.I.