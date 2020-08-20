Charlottetown police seek possible witnesses to fatal motorcycle crash Saturday night

Charlottetown police are looking for witnesses to a fatal motorcycle crash. Specifically, they are trying to locate a driver who may been in the area just moments after it happened, Saturday night.

Ryan Mullally, 33, of Kingston, P.E.I. died after the motorcycle he was driving collided with a pickup truck on the Trans-Canada Highway in Charlottetown.

Police responded to the scene, between Upton Road and Milky Way, at about 11:19 p.m.

Const. Ron Kennedy said through an interview with a witness they learned there may be another witness who drove by a minute or two after the crash. They believe they were driving a small black car.

"If that person ... has the ability to contact us, we'd sure like to speak to them. They're not in any trouble or anything, by any means," he said.

Investigators are still narrowing down what led up to the collision before they can release the details

Investigators are continuing to collect evidence and gather data for reconstructive purposes.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen what happened or has video to contact the Charlottetown Police Services at 902-629-4172.

