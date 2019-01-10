Charlottetown police arrest 8 people, lay 78 charges

Charlottetown police arrested eight people in the last week, including seven men and one woman, and laid a total of 78 charges.

Deputy Chief Brad MacConnell said the arrests are a result of Charlottetown police's crime reduction strategy, and the combined efforts of their crime analyst, detectives, and front-line officers.

In a report, police said all those arrested were repeat offenders and have significant criminal records.

Six of the accused have been remanded in custody while the other two have been released on conditions.

Police say the arrests are not connected.

Police narrowing in on 'prolific offenders'

Since 2017, MacConnell said a crime analyst has been working with city police to focus in on "the small percentage of individuals that are doing to bulk of our crime."

The crime analyst monitors these offenders on a more consistent basis than officers are typically able to.

"In the nature of police work we have a lot of shift work and so what that crime analyst does is keep that continuity between the shifts and the detectives as they rotate through their shifts," MacConnell said.

He said everyone arrested in the last week are what police call "prolific offenders."

Up to 101 criminal code convictions on record

Those arrested range in age from 22 to 42 years old.

The number of charges per individual arrested also range — from two to 22 each. Those arrested are charged with a variety of crimes including theft under $5,000, fraudulent use of a credit card, possession of stolen property, breach of probation and failing to attend court.

Everyone arrested has a criminal record. One person charged has 101 criminal code convictions.

All but one of those charged are from Charlottetown.

More P.E.I. news