Community foraging wall planted in Charlottetown park

Charlottetown is planting a different kind of community garden in Orlebar Park.

Instead of groomed planters and neat rows of seeds, plants are being placed along the park's fence in the hopes of creating a community foraging wall.

"We're just going to let it grow wild," said Beth Hoar, a parkland conservationist with the city. "So we're hoping it's going to naturalize so it's not going to have that really groomed look, and it [will] be things that come back year after year so we don't have to replant."

The city and its project partners invited members of the community to help plant the 150 plants that will make up the wall. That happened on Saturday.

About 150 different plants are being placed along the park's fence. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

Hoar said the idea came from a community member, who noticed that there were wild edibles already growing in the park, and approached the city to plant more.

Trying to get people to grow local

The wall will grow apples, sour cherries, raspberries, kiwis, grapes and garlic plants, along with other fruits and herbs. Hoar said the hope is to teach people about growing their own food.

"[We are] really trying to get people to grow local and use local produce, and one of those ways is to put some edibles into our parks," she said.

Matthew Wicks lives in the area and volunteered to help plant the wall Saturday. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

It's a lesson Matthew Wicks is looking to teach his own children. Wicks lives in the area and lent a hand planting Saturday.

"It's something for the kids to do," he said. "Come out to the park. They can go pick strawberries or raspberries or blueberries or whatever happens to be in season. It just makes for a more interesting place to live."

More P.E.I. news