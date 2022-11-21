Charlottetown man arrested after robbery at University Avenue business

A 31-year-old man has been charged following a robbery Friday evening at a business on University Avenue, Charlottetown police say.

Police said the man entered the establishment with a pair of scissors in his hand at 6:15 p.m. He approached the cash register, took money out of the till and left without any interaction with staff.

No one was injured, but staff were shaken by the incident.

Video surveillance footage was used to identify a suspect, and a Charlottetown resident was located and arrested on Saturday evening. He's been charged with robbery and breach of probation.

The man is in custody and will appear in P.E.I. Provincial Court on Thursday.