A 62-year-old man has been charged with assault following an altercation at a public meeting in Charlottetown two weeks ago.

The man charged with assault has been released on the condition he does not contact the alleged victim, police said. He is due in provincial court at a later date.

Video taken by CBC News appears to show P.E.I. Housing Minister Rob Lantz being shoved by a man at the public meeting, which took place July 19 at the Confederation Centre's Memorial Hall.

Members of the crowd stepped in to stop the altercation, some being kicked in the process.

LANGUAGE WARNING: P.E.I. minister shoved at Charlottetown public meeting Duration 0:46 Tempers flared last night at a public meeting in Charlottetown. Many who attended were opposed to a supervised consumption site going in their neighbour. Our reporter Tony Davis captured the action as someone pushed Housing Minister Rob Lantz, and was then subdued by others in the crowd. Warning: This video contains very strong language.

The man in the video later identified himself to a CBC reporter as Mark Brown, saying he was the brother of Mayor Philip Brown.

The meeting was about adding a supervised injection site to the Park Street Emergency Shelter in Charlottetown.

The man said he wanted the shelter, which has been in place since late 2022, moved away from his neighbourhood.

The meeting was disrupted by shouting several times. Someone even brought in a portable microphone and amp and talked over the official presenters.

More than 200 people attended the meeting, most raising concerns about the shelter's expansion.