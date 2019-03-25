Charlottetown looking for a clear vision for Vogue Optical intersection

Workers in Charlottetown did some soil testing Monday at a busy intersection — in the hopes that it'll get them closer to having a roundabout there.

"We are just trying to find what is underneath the existing road structure," said Scott Adams, manager of public works for the city.

Plans have been in the works for a roundabout at the intersection of Brackley Point Road, Belvedere Avenue and St. Peters Road for nearly a decade, but officials with the city say they are waiting to secure federal funding for the five to six million dollar project.

"Part of the big delay is the funding aspect," said Adams.

We want the design and tender package ready to go so that as soon as there is available funding and we get approval from council to do the work, we are ready to go to tender and get the work started right away. — Scott Adams, Charlottetown public works

The strangely constructed intersection is better known to locals as the Vogue Optical corner.

"The city has been hoping to partner with both the province and the federal government, but to date there hasn't been a funding stream announced that would qualify for this project."

He says the hope is that by getting some preliminary work done the city will be able to make a better case for funding. The city allotted $75,000 in its budget to do the soil testing and finalize a design. The goal is to have the project "shelf ready," Adams said.

"We want the design and tender package ready to go so that as soon as there is available funding and we get approval from council to do the work, we are ready to go to tender and get the work started right away."

Adams said the city receives calls from residents periodically asking about the progress of the project.

"Anything that I have heard has been positive, I guess they are just wondering when it is going to happen."

More P.E.I. news