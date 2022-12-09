First beds open at Charlottetown emergency shelter

The first 25 beds at Charlottetown's Park Street Emergency Shelter will open Friday evening at 8 p.m., providing overnight shelter to Islanders experiencing homelessness.

MLAs toured the site Friday morning.

"While work on site is still ongoing, the initial module is ready to go and is warm, welcoming and well equipped," Green MLA Hannah Bell tweeted Friday morning.

The shelter, announced by Housing Minister Matthew MacKay in September, was originally slated to open by mid-November . That timeline was later shifted to allow for construction and assembly of the modular units.

Islanders who stay at the shelter will have access to breakfast options. (Jane Robertson/CBC)

"This project came to life faster than any other housing initiative in recent years, opening in less than 60 days from the time the modules arrived on site from western Canada," said MacKay in a press release.

The shelter will be open daily from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. Those who stay there will have access to laundry facilities, storage, showers and breakfast options. All services are gender-inclusive, with options for couples. and for people in need of shelter who have pets.

"We've seen a growing need for emergency and transitional shelter beds in P.E.I. over the last number of months," said MacKay.

"Everyone deserves to have access to a warm place to sleep at night and Park Street shelter will help to provide space to more people in need of support."

Beds at the shelter need to be reserved in advance. To book a bed at the shelter or other emergency shelters in P.E.I., Islanders are asked to contact the Shelter Support Line at 1-833-220-4722. Beds can be booked for up to 30 days at one time.

The next 25 beds at the Park Street Shelter are set to open on Dec. 16.