Charlottetown council gives OK for public meeting over proposed housing development

Charlottetown council voted Monday to allow an idea for a housing development in the Sherwood area to go to a public meeting.

Developer Ron Wood is asking for rezoning approval to put up three townhouse complexes that would contain a total of 16 units, as well as two single-family homes at 88 Brackley Point Rd.

The idea is in the early stages.

"I'm asking residents, citizens to submit any feedback they wish to provide so we can make a very informed decision going forward," said Mayor Philip Brown.

Wood had previously wanted to put up large apartment building complexes on the same site, which council did not approve.

Brown said the new proposal is quite different than ones received by Wood in 2016 and 2019.

"Previous proposals looked at building apartment buildings, there are no apartment buildings in this proposal," he said.

