Some Charlottetown businesses seeing slower sales this holiday season

Business during this year's holiday season isn't as brisk as it has been in previous years, some business owners in Charlottetown say.

While the lead-up to the holidays is usually a peak sales period for many businesses, the rising costs of living, heating oil and food are all leading to a slowdown in sales.

Barry Balderston, owner of Owl's Hollow Toys and Games, said he's noticed there's been less of a demand this year.

"Last year people were staying home and they wanted puzzles and games and so on. This year they're out around more, so it's not quite as busy."

Barry Balderston, owner of Owl's Hollow Toys and Games, says business isn't quite as busy this year, but he's grateful for local support. (Tony Davis/CBC)

He's attributing the slowing sales to the rising prices being felt across the Island and it's something he's heard from customers as well.

"They're being a little careful this year, with the interest rates going up and inflation and all those things," he said.

But Balderston said he's grateful for the continued support of the local community and is even receiving online orders from provinces as far away as Ontario and Quebec.

Slowing sales across business

For Janet LeClair, a sales associate at the consignment store Little Black Dress, business has been pretty quiet.

For Janet LeClair, a sales associate at Little Black Dress in Charlottetown, the slowing business isn't a surprise. (Tony Davis/CBC)

Post-tropical storm Fiona, COVID-19 and the high costs of living are just some of the reasons LeClair said people are spending less. And local businesses are feeling the pinch, she added.

"It certainly has hit us big time, for sure. Not only us but you know the whole industry here on the Island," she said.

Business was booming over the summer, with both visitors coming to the Island and support for buying local. But LeClair isn't entirely surprised that business has since slowed down.

"Everything else has just gone sky-high, so there's not a lot of people that can shop."

Unexpected expenses

With the cost of basic necessities going up, Sue Smith, owner of The Comic Hunter, said people aren't spending as much as before on their hobbies.

"They might cut back. New stuff is coming out, sometimes they can't afford everything they want. It's tough for everybody," she said.

Sue Smith, owner of The Comic Hunter in downtown Charlottetown, says business is slow after a difficult year on the Island. (Tony Davis/CBC)

Business at the comic shop hasn't been as bustling as it normally is, especially during the holiday season.

"We have times where it is, but I've never felt overwhelmed and I kind of like being overwhelmed this time of year," Smith said.

It's been a tough year on the Island, she said, especially in the aftermath of post-tropical storm Fiona.

"I know a lot of my customers are still cleaning up after that and some of them still don't have roofs. There's just been a lot of unexpected expenses."

But this isn't the first time Smith has seen a decline in business, and she's hopeful that sales will pick up again in the near future.