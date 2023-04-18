As prices rise, P.E.I. charities challenged to serve growing need

As basic goods get pricier, it's not just food banks and soup kitchens that are having to address a growing need.

Other charities in Prince Edward Island are also seeing a huge demand for their programs, with many organizations saying they're overwhelmed.

Andrea MacDonald, CEO of P.E.I.'s United Way, said many of the local charities her organization supports are struggling to meet the need that's out there.

"We're hearing there's a huge increase in demand of people who are reaching out for support," MacDonald said.

"It's scary. We've got a lot of people who need help to really be meeting their basic needs."

MacDonald said many requests are related to food, housing, childcare and transportation costs.

She said on top of inflation, Island residents are still reeling from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and post-tropical storm Fiona.

BGC Prince County Summerside (formerly Boys and Girls Club of Summerside) helps hundreds of families through its food delivery program. (submitted BGC Prince County, Summerside)

Staff at local charities are suffering from burnout due to the growing demand, MacDonald said, adding that it would be great to have more stable government supports in place to help charities because many just rely on year-to-year funding.

United Way also operates the province's 211 service, which connects Islanders with social and government services.

MacDonald said about 60 per cent of the calls they received last month were from people looking for help paying for basic needs.

Rising costs affecting charities too

The Alzheimer Society of P.E.I. saw an 83 per cent increase in new clients this year. (Laura Meader/CBC)

BGC Prince County Summerside (formerly known as the Boys and Girls Club of Summerside) is one of the organizations that gets funding from United Way.

The group offers a wide range of activities and food supports, from breakfast programs to emergency food delivery to families.

Executive director Adam Binkley said the breakfast program has been running for 25 years, but numbers have doubled recently, and they're helping as many as 90 families each morning.

The organization now has a wait list of people needing help.

But on top of rising demand, it's also struggling with rising costs, Binkley said.

"There's a huge increase obviously," he said.

"We pay over $1,000 a week to transport children to school each week."

In addition to that, Binkley said the organization needs to change their programs, since the pandemic has also led to more anxiety and depression among youth.

"We need to change our programming and our environment," he said.

"We need to find a way to increase the amount of locations we offer our programs, in order to have less noise."

Staff overwhelmed, Alzheimer Society says

P.E.I. Alzheimer Society CEO Jaime Constable helps pack bags for a fundraising event that will take place in May. (Laura Meader/CBC)

Jaime Constable is the CEO of the Alzheimer Society of P.E.I. She said the organization has been hearing from a lot of new families seeking support.

"This past year we had an 83 per cent increase in new clients," Constable said. "It's been a bit overwhelming for staff."

Last year, the society had 242 new families reach out. It recently brought staff into several smaller communities, so that has helped boost numbers as well.

Constable said that while it's good to see people seeking their help, the increase is drastic.

"We're providing front-line services on the ground," she said.

"Charities, non-profit organizations, they really need solid, ongoing funding."

National survey reveals 'difficult situations'

In an annual report looking at the charitable sector in the country, CanadaHelps said the rising cost of living and ongoing impacts from the pandemic have more Canadians relying on charitable services.

Nicole Danesi, senior manager of public relations for CanadaHelps, said the group surveyed almost 3,000 charities across the country and many said they could not meet demand.

"'[They're] in really difficult situations, having to make really challenging decisions: how can they operate, how can they continue delivering services at the same level," Danesi said.

Danesi said volunteer numbers are down, and burnout is a huge issue.

"It's really challenging for charities and we are hoping this report really shines a light on these issues for Canadians," Danesi said.

About 30 per cent of the charities CanadaHelps surveyed said they were getting fewer donations, too.